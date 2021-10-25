Now give Heartbeat a TV comeback like All Creatures - Yorkshire Post Letters

Claude Greengrass, played by the late Bill Maynard, was one of Heartbeat's most popular characters.

IT is certainly good to have the opportunity to see on TV some of the excellent Heartbeat repeats.

In retirement, and as a widow, my dear mother, who lived just outside Goathland, auditioned to become one of the very first to be employed as “film extras”.

Claude Greengrass, played by the late Bill Maynard, was one of Heartbeat's most popular characters.

Thus, it is so lovely to see her again in some of the early, televised stories, either walking on the pavements of the village of Aidensfield, sitting in the pub or travelling in that wonderful 1960s coach.

Furthermore, one of the most amusing early episodes was that featuring the legendary, yet mischievous, Claude Greengrass selling eggs to the gullible villagers. The subsequent argument and fight was a truly splendid spectacle when it became obvious that the eggs were well out of date and utterly rotten.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

GIVEN the success of Channel 5’s remake of All Creatures Great and Small, could they be persuaded to undertake a similar series with Heartbeat?

This was a wonderful series, showing the North York Moors at their best, and I’m sure it would be a hit with viewers. One question – who should play the lovable rogue Claude Jeremiah Greengrass in place of the brilliant and much missed Bill Maynard?