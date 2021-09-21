Now heed Jeremy Clarkson over food supplies – Yorkshire Post Letters

Jeremy Clarkson at his new farm shop Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

IT is an obvious statement from Jeremy Clarkson that the UK should protect its food supplies (The Yorkshire Post, September 16).

He is right in saying we protect our nation from other countries invading us with the armed forces, but not our self-sufficiency for producing home-grown food.

The Government needs to help farmers and growers by reintroducing agricultural and horticultural research stations to increase the scope in growing crops which would otherwise be imported.

The Government also needs to work with the main supermarket chains and encourage them to source more foods from British farms.

I don’t think that the comments from NFU president Minette Batters would work practically when she says that school and hospital catering managers should source British-produced foods when they have extremely tight budgets for producing nutritional meals – generally for less than a £1 – unless a lot more funds are available.

Healthy eating is the key to our health, wellbeing and fitness and eating good, nutritious food helps the brains of our children, compared to eating cheap junk food!

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

PETER Brown draws attention to the trade frictions arising from Brexit and asks whether industry has gained from it (The Yorkshire Post, September 16).

Industry is coping with the changes, as demonstrated by the fact that our exports to the EU have returned to pre-Brexit levels.

If the costs of international trade are excessive, the answer isn’t to subordinate our parliament and courts to authorities beyond our democratic control, but to take the problem to the responsible authority, i.e. the World Trade Organisation, and attempt to gain international consensus for simplification.

From: Mr P. L. Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

ALL the Cabinet Ministers have hugely important positions and their decisions will probably affect us all either directly or indirectly (The Yorkshire Post, September 17).

To gain sufficient knowledge to make positive and “correct decisions” must be a lengthy process, then suddenly to be moved to a different area of responsibility seems to me a waste of a experience and learning, and probably a strain on that Minister.