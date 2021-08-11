Now invest in grassroots sport following Team GB success at Tokyo Olympics – Yorkshire Post Letters

Great Britain's Lauren Price after defeating China's Qian Li in the Women's Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout at the Kokugikan Arena on the sixteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

TOM Richmond makes many points I support so far as grassroots sport is concerned (The Yorkshire Post, August 7). However, can anyone honestly argue that the billions spent in pursuit of medals have done much to halt the decline in participation in many sports?

We are commonly accepted as the fattest nation in Europe. The provision of sport in state primary schools – from direct experience – is pathetic and you cannot expect grassroots clubs to fill this void.

Great Britain's Lauren Price (right) and China's Qian Li during the Women's Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout at the Kokugikan Arena on the sixteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Most are run by limited numbers of time-pressed volunteers who cannot hope to compensate for the lack of sport provided in schools.

The opportunities now for children in the state system as against the seven per cent who enjoy private school facilities are stark by comparison; the PE teacher has gone the way of the dinosaurs.

As he rightly points out, promoting physical health has many longer term societal benefits. Sadly, politicians rarely see beyond the next election.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

INSTEAD of posing for photos with Team GB’s medal-winners, Boris Johnson should be helping community and grassroots sporting clubs recover from the Covid pandemic.

He needs to appreciate the priceless role that they play in creating a healthier and happier society as well as reducing crime.