Now Matt Hancock must quit as West Suffolk MP over affairs of state – Yorkshire Post Letters

Matt Hancock has resigned as Health and Social Care Secretary.

WE expect better behaviour from our MPs during normal times, but we expect them to lead by example during a pandemic.

It is why Matt Hancock had to resign as Health and Social Care Secretary. He should now resign as MP for West Suffolk. How can his constituents now have any trust in him?

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

Boris Johnson with Cabinet ministers as Matt Hancock, the now ex-Health Secretary, looks on.

WHILST agreeing it was right for Matt Hancock to resign, what concerns me most is that a CCTV camera was in his office recording his tryst. This must be investigated as a severe breach of security. Surely Ministers should be confident that any discussions they have in their private offices should remain confidential?

Who knows where information obtained gained in this way may end up?

From: Geoffrey Brooking, Havant.

BORIS Johnson is absolutely right to condemn the harassment of Professor Chris Whitty.Surely the Home Secretary must intervene to protect such well known and highly respected figures in future?

Government by minority

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

IT is fascinating to learn that if the EU referendum was run today, Remain would win by 51 to 49 per cent “if undecideds are discounted” – more or less the opposite from the actual referendum vote in 2016.

As I have pointed out in the past, the referendum, in favour of Brexit, did only attract 31 per cent of the total population of people entitled to vote.

As with many issues, this Government rules “by minority”, not majority approval of the people of the United Kingdom. Recent Covid-breaking activities by some members of the Government reveal, still further, its lack of integrity.