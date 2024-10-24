Obesity is often a lifestyle choice so why are our taxes being used for weight loss drugs? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

I see on the news that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given the go ahead for weight loss injections to be used by the NHS for obese people. The intention apparently is to get these people to lose weight, get off benefits and get back to work.

I appreciate that there are a small percentage of people with genetic problems who can’t help being obese, but for the majority this obesity is a lifestyle choice. Which begs the question why are our taxes being used not only to fund the lifestyles of people who ought to be able to control what they shove in their faces, but now to pay for their injections to slim them down as well.