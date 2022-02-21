Official Liz Truss ‘vanity’ photos insult public – Yorkshire Post Letters

Liz Truss MP is the Foreign Secretary. She grew up in Leeds.

With the Prime Minister’s star firmly in decline we get a glimpse (or several glimpses) of what a post-Johnson premiership might look like.

The Government’s official account on Flickr shows that Liz Truss has posted over 700 pictures of her “doing the job” of Foreign Secretary in the five months since she was appointed – using a taxpayer-funded photographer.

So – in my opinion – we have the prospect of yet another Conservative leader more interested in personal ambition than in serving the British public.

No real change then?

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

ONE of the saddest sights on a recent visit to Scarborough was the trawlers tied up in the harbour, limited by Brexit bureaucracy to when they can work and which now comes under the remit of Liz Truss.

Yet beyond the horizon foreign trawlers pursue their business as normal. Do those in authority care? It would appear not.

Chances are very few in Whitehall know places such as Filey, Whitby and Scarborough even exist.

Meanwhile levelling up, a Conservative election promise, is submerged in Whitehall’s “you must be joking” tray.