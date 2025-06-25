Older generations need to stop whinging, we had it much better than today’s youth - Yorkshire Post Letters
The older generation today is becoming increasingly selfish. I am 82 and during the war received free orange juice and cod liver oil. After the war there was free NHS treatment, free school milk, free university education with generous grants for living expenses.
During my working life there was tax relief on mortgage interest payments, defined benefit pensions and massive increases in property values. Now I receive a retirement pension uprated by the higher of CPI or the increase in average earnings, free bus travel and free prescriptions at the same time as I impose high costs on the NHS as a result of the chronic conditions of old age.
All this is paid for by a diminishing number of young workers who have had few, if any, of the benefits I received, and the burden of supporting our growing numbers will only increase.
If I was young today I would be out on the streets campaigning against discrimination against young people and for a reduction in the benefits for old people, in particular for an end to the triple lock on pensions. It is unsustainable. So stop whinging you oldies and show some gratitude.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.