Older generations need to stop whinging, we had it much better than today’s youth - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Palme, Hope Valley, Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The older generation today is becoming increasingly selfish. I am 82 and during the war received free orange juice and cod liver oil. After the war there was free NHS treatment, free school milk, free university education with generous grants for living expenses.

During my working life there was tax relief on mortgage interest payments, defined benefit pensions and massive increases in property values. Now I receive a retirement pension uprated by the higher of CPI or the increase in average earnings, free bus travel and free prescriptions at the same time as I impose high costs on the NHS as a result of the chronic conditions of old age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this is paid for by a diminishing number of young workers who have had few, if any, of the benefits I received, and the burden of supporting our growing numbers will only increase.

A pensioner holding bank notes at home. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire