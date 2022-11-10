Only a full statutory inquiry at Yorkshire CCC can get to truth - Yorkshire Post Letters

Your editorial, November 4, asserted that the disciplinary proceedings against Yorkshire CCC “are rightly being held in public”.

You failed to remind readers that your cricket correspondent called for a statutory public enquiry into Mr Rafiq’s allegations many months ago.

He was right to do so, and the YP deserves credit for endorsing the need for transparency at that comparatively early stage.

A general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds in 2021. PIC: Peter Powell/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem with the current disciplinary process being conducted in public is that witnesses will not be afforded the protection of privilege which Mr Rafiq enjoyed when making his unchallenged allegations at a DCMS hearing.

Witnesses will be naturally reluctant to expose themselves to claims and there is a real danger that the current process will collapse as a result.

The answer is a full statutory inquiry with a remit to examine all the available evidence and to be chaired by an independent senior lawyer. Only such an inquiry can get to the truth.