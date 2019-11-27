Only destruction of Prince Andrew’s reputation is going to satisfy Duke’s critics - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Harry Brooke, Meanwood, Leeds.

What sort of a society have we become when we take pleasure from seeing a very silly Prince Andrew lose his dignity?

The Duke of York during his interview with Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

What a small step from a Falklands war hero to this disgrace. Jeffrey Epstein is dead and has escaped justice, so a scapegoat has to be found. Nothing less than the destruction of Prince Andrew’s reputation is going to satisfy.

There must be many close friends of Epstein who could throw light on his unsavoury activities, but only the Prince is being hounded. When in trouble, you soon find out who your true friends are.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

SORRY, but officials at York Racecourse should not have waited for Buckingham Palace guidance (The Yorkshire Post, November 26) over whether the Duke of York would continue as patron of the track. Common sense should have dictated that they terminated this relationship at the earliest possible opportunity. At least students and academics at Huddersfield University had the sense to do so by taking the initiative.