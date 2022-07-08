Opinions on the Euro differ among those not fed daily diet of anti-EU tripe - Yorkshire Post Letters

One letter writer says “some eurozone members are almost bankrupt and on the verge of disaster” (Yorkshire Post, Letters, July 1).

The single currency would be less popular among users if that were true.

The European Commission undertakes and publishes online an annual survey among the 19 countries using the euro.

The Euro. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire.

The latest highlights include:

78 per cent believe the euro’s been good for the EU and 69

per cent says it has been good for their country.

82 per cent say it’s reduced prices and made comparisons across borders easier.

53 per cent reckon the euro’s made travel easier and cheaper.

79 per cent think its creation makes EU trade easier.

As the writer pointed a finger at an Italy under “serious threat”:

72 per cent of Italians believe the euro’s been good for the EU and 60 per cent good for Italy.

74 per cent say it’s reduced prices and made comparisons across borders easier.

39 per cent reckon the euro’s made travel easier and cheaper.

73 per cent of Italians think its creation makes EU trade easier.

Of course, these respondents have up to two decades of experience using the euro.

They aren’t fed a daily diet of anti-EU tripe by aristocrat, billionaire and foreign-owned parts of the British press. Or see reader submissions like your correspondent's in otherwise more balanced outlets, such as The Yorkshire Post.