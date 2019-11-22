Our libraries should be treated as a national asset – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

I’VE every sympathy with Bradford library staff striking in protest at library cuts. Unfortunately the problems public libraries face go far beyond Bradford.

Political parties have been accused of presiding over the decline of local libraries.

All local authorities have lost Government grants and, with growing pressure to spend on children’s and older people’s services, libraries have lost out badly.

Since 2010 when the Conservatives came to power with Lib Dem support and cut grants to local authorities, public libraries have suffered the worst cuts ever.

Many have shut, experienced professional staff were dismissed and book stocks are now grossly inadequate for public needs. I fear another five years will see their virtual disappearance.

We are left with a choice of supporting parties who were to blame for this mess.

Giving them our votes is like being mugged for our wallets – and then running after the mugger – to give them our credit cards to use.

Unfortunately Labour nationally haven’t yet made full support for libraries a key part of their policy platform and their manifesto for the December 12 general election.

They should. It would be a popular move.