We write as a group of Yorkshire healthcare professionals to echo Alexander Stafford’s piece on the Terminally Ill Adults Bill (The Yorkshire Post, June 4).

Our opinions vary on the principle of assisted dying, but we unanimously agree that this Bill would result in some people choosing an assisted death without guaranteed access to high-quality palliative care.

Dignity at the end of life is currently limited by wider pressures hospices and palliative care services face.

The Kirkwood Hospice in Huddersfield recently made 19 employees redundant, reducing the number of patients they can afford to care for from 2,100 to 1,300 annually.

People take part in a demonstration against assisted dying on May 16, 2025 in London, England. MP's are debating amendments to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which, if made into law, would give people who meet certain criteria in England and Wales the right to end their lives at a time of their choosing, subject to safeguards and protections. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The percentage funding from the Government for St Michael’s Hospice in North Yorkshire has dropped over the past five years from 35-40 per cent to 28 per cent, with service reductions being “highly likely”.

The financial situation at St Luke’s Hospice, Sheffield is “significantly challenging”.

Although no cuts to services are currently planned, only 23 per cent of funding is secured from the Government.

St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds welcomed the recent one-off government funding boost but urged the Government to deliver sustainable funding.

Hull York Medical School took part in the Time to Care study, which found huge gaps in end-of-life care.

Annette Weatherley, Marie Curie chief nursing officer, said: “The findings are shocking. Too many people are dying in avoidable pain, struggling with breathlessness and other debilitating symptoms because of the difficulties they face accessing the end-of-life care they need.”

If the Terminally Ill Adults Bill passes, healthcare professionals will then be legally obliged to deliver fully-funded assisted death, without any reciprocal guarantee of adequate palliative care provision.

This vote should not be about an ideological position, with practicalities swept under the rug until a later date.

A change in the law would mean investment in assisted death, while palliative care services struggle for breath.

Our heartfelt thanks go to those Yorkshire MPs who have listened carefully to the concerns of their constituents, medical experts and Royal Colleges.

We call on all Yorkshire MPs to look around them at the current inequalities in their constituencies and think about how these can be repaired.

Voting No to this Bill in particular does not prevent any future debate.

Voting No gives the Government a crucial opportunity to fix the current underfunding of palliative care and to offer genuine choice at the end of life.

Full list of sigantories:

