Over 100 Yorkshire doctors, GPs, nurses and healthcare professionals warn assisted dying bill is threat to quality palliative care - Read full list of signatories
Our opinions vary on the principle of assisted dying, but we unanimously agree that this Bill would result in some people choosing an assisted death without guaranteed access to high-quality palliative care.
Dignity at the end of life is currently limited by wider pressures hospices and palliative care services face.
The Kirkwood Hospice in Huddersfield recently made 19 employees redundant, reducing the number of patients they can afford to care for from 2,100 to 1,300 annually.
The percentage funding from the Government for St Michael’s Hospice in North Yorkshire has dropped over the past five years from 35-40 per cent to 28 per cent, with service reductions being “highly likely”.
The financial situation at St Luke’s Hospice, Sheffield is “significantly challenging”.
Although no cuts to services are currently planned, only 23 per cent of funding is secured from the Government.
St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds welcomed the recent one-off government funding boost but urged the Government to deliver sustainable funding.
Hull York Medical School took part in the Time to Care study, which found huge gaps in end-of-life care.
Annette Weatherley, Marie Curie chief nursing officer, said: “The findings are shocking. Too many people are dying in avoidable pain, struggling with breathlessness and other debilitating symptoms because of the difficulties they face accessing the end-of-life care they need.”
If the Terminally Ill Adults Bill passes, healthcare professionals will then be legally obliged to deliver fully-funded assisted death, without any reciprocal guarantee of adequate palliative care provision.
This vote should not be about an ideological position, with practicalities swept under the rug until a later date.
A change in the law would mean investment in assisted death, while palliative care services struggle for breath.
Our heartfelt thanks go to those Yorkshire MPs who have listened carefully to the concerns of their constituents, medical experts and Royal Colleges.
We call on all Yorkshire MPs to look around them at the current inequalities in their constituencies and think about how these can be repaired.
Voting No to this Bill in particular does not prevent any future debate.
Voting No gives the Government a crucial opportunity to fix the current underfunding of palliative care and to offer genuine choice at the end of life.
Full list of sigantories:
1. Dr Bhajneek K Grewal, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Bradford
2. Dr Phillipa Knaggs, Former General Practitioner, MA Bioethics/Medical Law, York
3. Professor Allan House, Emeritus Professor of Liaison Psychiatry, Leeds
4. Dr Paul Ashwood, Consultant in Palliative Medicine & Hospice Medical Director, Wakefield &
Pontefract
5. Dr Jamilla Hussain, Consultant in Palliative Medicine & Clinical Academic Fellow, Bradford
6. Professor Dan Stark, Professor of Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Research & Consultant, Medical Oncologist, Leeds
7. Dr Victoria Montgomery, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Wakefield
8. Dr Clare Rayment, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Bradford
9. Dr Sophie Maltas, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Bradford
10. Dr Rebecca Owen, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Bradford
11. Dr Lorna Fairbairn, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Leeds
12. Dr Sunitha Daniel, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, York
13. Dr Peter Westwood, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Calderdale
14. Dr Rosanna Hill, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Harrogate
15. Dr Charlotte Adams, Hospice Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Scarborough
16. Dr Emily Wilkinson, Hospice Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Leeds
17. Dr Rajinder Singh, Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine & General Practitioner, Leeds
18. Dr Emma Ryland, Consultant in Elderly Medicine, Wakefield
19. Dr Evelyn Tan, Consultant in Elderly Medicine, Bradford
20. Dr Anna Folwell, Consultant Geriatrician, Hull
21. Dr Rebecca Goody, Consultant in Clinical Oncology, Leeds
22. Dr Paul Hatfield, Consultant in Clinical Oncology, Leeds
23. Dr Sohail Mughal, Consultant in Medical Oncology, Bradford
24. Dr Karen Dyker, Consultant in Clinical Oncology, Leeds
25. Dr Joji Joseph, Consultant in Clinical Oncology, Leeds
26. Dr Brian Tay, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Bradford
27. Dr Michael Clarke, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, York
28. Dr Richard Mayers, Consultant in Acute Medicine, Harrogate
29. Dr Julie Kyaw Tun, Consultant in Endocrinology & Diabetes, Leeds
30. Dr Jeff Clarke, Consultant Psychiatrist, York
31. Dr Brian Wilkinson, Consultant in Anaesthetics & Intensive Care Medicine, Bradford
32. Dr Edward Tam, Consultant Anaesthetist, Leeds
33. Dr Rachel Homer, Consultant in Anaesthetics, Leeds
34. Dr Alison Boland, Consultant Respiratory Physician, Leeds
35. Dr Charlotte Spencer, Retired Consultant Respiratory Physician, Halifax
36. Dr John Watson, Consultant Respiratory Physician, Leeds
37. Dr Tom Pettinger, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Bradford
38. Dr Amy Watson, General Practitioner, Hull
39. Dr Houghton, Retired GP Sheffield and medical author of Pregnancy and Abortion, a practical guide to making decisions. 2020
40. Dr Chris Bronsdon, General Practitioner, Sheffield
41. Dr Joseph Witney, General Practitioner, Hull
42. Dr Emad Al-Rikabi, Specialty Doctor in Palliative Medicine & Medical Examiner, Bradford
43. Dr Inderpreet Kaur, General Practitioner, Leeds
44. Dr Amarpreet Kaur Toor, General Practitioner & Hospice Clinician Bradford
45. Dr Susan Anderson, Retired General Practitioner, Sheffield
46. Dr Nathaniel Luke Hatton, Specialty Trainee in Oncology, Leeds
47. Dr Keith Howell, Specialist Doctor in Medical Oncology, Leeds
48. Dr Emily Montague, Specialty Trainee in Oncology, Leeds
49. Dr Charlotte Hewitt, Specialty Trainee in Oncology, Leeds
50. Dr Hannah Hilton, Specialty Trainee in Paediatrics, Bradford
51. Dr Daniel Roberts, Specialty Trainee in Paediatrics, West Yorkshire
52. Dr Emma Hooson, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
53. Dr Fiona Hargreaves, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
54. Dr Sarah Longwell, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
55. Dr Alice Copley, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
56. Dr Joseph Blewitt, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
57. Dr Tammy Oxley, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
58. Dr Sophie Thompson, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
59. Dr Emily Holdsworth, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
60. Dr Amarjodh Landa, General Practitioner & Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
61. Dr Alex Sharp, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
62. Dr Laura Barrett, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
63. Dr Alice Pullinger, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
64. Dr Amber Garnish, Specialty Trainee in Palliative Medicine, West Yorkshire
65. Dr Melody Redman, Acting Consultant, Clinical Genetics, Leeds
66. Dr Esther Lawrence, IMT3 Doctor, South Yorkshire
67. Dr Caroline Docherty, Retired Hospice Clinician
68. Dr Alexander Scott, Clinical Research Fellow, Hull
69. Chloe Owens, Final year medical student, Hull York Medical School
70. Dr Rachel Hopkins, GP Specialty Trainee, Sheffield
71. Mr Obafemi Wuraola, Trainee Surgeon, Huddersfield
72. Ms Lydia Ricaforte, Registered Nurse, Leeds
73. Lydia Ganta, Registered Nurse, Leeds
74. Dr David Crick, Retired GP, Hull
75. Abbie Giglio, Medical student, Hull
76. Vivien Markham, Retired Mental Health Nurse & Lecturer, York
77. Dr Richard Thomas, Retired General Practitioner and Respiratory Physician
78. Dr Tamsin Nicholson, Clinical Advisor in Telemedicine, East Yorkshire
79. Dr Hannah Pearlman, General Practitioner, Sheffield
80. Dr Eloise Naylor, Foundation Year 2 Doctor, Sheffield
81. Ms Bridget Caterall, Retired Nurse in Critical & Specialist Care, East Yorkshire
82. Micah Mugge, Medical Student, Doncaster
83. Maureen Smart, Retired Social Worker, Leeds
84. Mr Mark Ainsworth, Mental Health Healthcare Assistant, Rotherham
85. Dr Mark Smith, Retired General Practitioner, Sheffield
86. Dr Linda Hird, Hospice Physician & Medical Examiner, Hull
87. Dr Christianne Amey, General Practice Specialty Trainee, Sheffield
88. Dr Mary Swanborough, General Practitioner, Leeds
89. Mrs Miriam Paterson, Registered Nurse, Richmondshire
90. Dr Alistair Robertson, Retired General Practitioner, East Yorkshire
91. Dr Amanda Harlow, Retired Specialist Doctor in Substance Misuse, Halifax
92. Dr Nick Field, Retired General Practitioner, Sheffield
93. Dr Charlie Hogg, Foundation Doctor, Bradford
94. Dr Caroline Lapworth, General Practitioner, East Riding
95. Dr Athea Ashley, Resident Doctor, Bradford
96. Dr Laura Wastall, Consultant Histopathologist, Leeds
97. Mrs Rosie Tam, Physiotherapist, Leeds
98. Dr Miriam Hodgson, General Practitioner, Leeds
99. Mr Gregory Knaggs, Pharmacist, York
100. Dr Harry Soar, Pain Management Consultant, York
101. Mrs Julie Cropper, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Leeds
102. Mrs Emma Walton, Pharmacist, East Riding
