Overcrowded Harrogate is not the town that it was: Yorkshire Post Letters

Has Harrogate been neglected by borough and county councillors?

HAVING just read the leading letter from John Upex (The Yorkshire Post, May 10), I completely agree with the sentiments which he expresses about the systematic decline in the appeal of Harrogate.

Our once best town in which to live has become overcrowded and it is no wonder that the unsustainable number of new houses which he describes as “rabbit hutches” are a blight on the local environment.

This accounts for the increase in property prices for the original more elegant housing stock, and the builders of the new depressing properties can afford to wait for those people desperate enough to settle for a roof over their heads.

Traffic congestion can only get worse, parking more difficult and expensive, air pollution ever on the increase, and once The Stray is ‘invaded’ by some in the hospitality sector we can expect more disgusting litter and soil erosion as happened with the disastrous UCI world cycling jamboree two years ago.

Visitors to our ‘once best town’ will soon realise that many of the exclusive shops have gone, and that Harrogate has become a distinctly less inviting place than it used to be.

Well written John Upex – your letter is absolutely brilliant!