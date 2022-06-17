Overturning Brexit not a vote winner for Labour - Yorkshire Post Letters

As a subscriber to The Yorkshire Post for many years, one of the best reasons for this is its willingness to cover opposing views.

I must confess that I am constantly amused by the letters from people who appear to be suffering from incurable BDS – Brexit Derangement Syndrome.

In his letter of June 14, Gareth Robson claimed “there was an indecently narrow margin in favour of leaving”.

I don’t see how the vote was close when over 1.25 million (1,269,501) more voted to leave then to stay.

We were told at the time of the referendum that we would leave the single market, a move which would allow us to make our own trade arrangements, and negate the free movement of people.

On the same day John Cole makes the claim that Brexit is causing a disaster from an economic point of view.

Well the USA also has tremendous economic problems with inflation, but as far as I am aware, they are not a member of the European Union.

For many people voting to leave was not about economics, it was about sovereignty – something you cannot put a price on.

In his letter in The Yorkshire Post on the June 15, Jas Olak complained that Yvette Cooper was struggling to explain the Labour position on whether Britain might be better off in the EU’s single market.

I would have thought Mr Olak would have realised that she only held on to her seat because the Brexit vote was split between the Conservatives and the Brexit Party candidates.

Similarly Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton only held on to their seats because of the split in the vote.