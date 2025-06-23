Palliative care should not be pitted against assisted dying - Yorkshire Post Letters
Few if any of us would quarrel with the plea from the Yorkshire healthcare professionals, in their recent letter (Yorkshire Post, June 14) for more funding for palliative care. Similar pleas could no doubt also be made for additional funding for many other medical and social care specialisms.
What sticks in my throat, though, is their proposition that voting ‘No’ to the Terminally Ill Adults Bill is necessary in order to leave the way open for the achievement of their objective of increased palliative care funding.
In other words, in order to stand a better chance of accessing funds for that purpose, they are prepared to tolerate - insist upon, even - the unnecessary prolongation of the suffering of the terminally ill.
To them, it appears not to be a matter of any ethical stance, rather a negotiating position which they are prepared to take regardless of its adverse effect on those in irremediable distress.
That is an absolute disgrace. Shame on you all, ladies and gentlemen signatories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.