Palliative care should not be pitted against assisted dying - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Michael Green, Baghill Green, Tingley.

Few if any of us would quarrel with the plea from the Yorkshire healthcare professionals, in their recent letter (Yorkshire Post, June 14) for more funding for palliative care. Similar pleas could no doubt also be made for additional funding for many other medical and social care specialisms.

What sticks in my throat, though, is their proposition that voting ‘No’ to the Terminally Ill Adults Bill is necessary in order to leave the way open for the achievement of their objective of increased palliative care funding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In other words, in order to stand a better chance of accessing funds for that purpose, they are prepared to tolerate - insist upon, even - the unnecessary prolongation of the suffering of the terminally ill.

People with terminal illnesses urging MPs to support Kim Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. PIC: Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignmentsplaceholder image
People with terminal illnesses urging MPs to support Kim Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. PIC: Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments

To them, it appears not to be a matter of any ethical stance, rather a negotiating position which they are prepared to take regardless of its adverse effect on those in irremediable distress.

That is an absolute disgrace. Shame on you all, ladies and gentlemen signatories.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostTingleyYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice