Parachute aid into Kyiv and Ukraine’s bombed cities in repeat of Berlin airlift – Yorkshire Post Letters

ANDREW Vine asks if we should do more to help Ukraine (The Yorkshire Post, March 15).

The very least we should be doing is to parachute food, water and other humanitarian supplies into Mariupol and other besieged cities – just as we did in the Berlin airlift when Stalin laid siege to Berlin seven decades ago.

A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

If any attempt is made to shoot down an aircraft providing humanitarian aid, this would be a very good reason to impose a full “no-fly zone” over the whole country and to silence the artillery which Vladimir Putin’s bully boys are using to pulverise Ukraine’s’ cities and terrorise their inhabitants.

From: Liz Sharp, Huddersfield.

MY great, great grandfather, Edward Mason Wrench, was an assistant surgeon in the Crimea from 1854-56 and then the doctor in Baslow, Derbyshire, from 1862-1912.

He was a prolific letter writer even under the dire conditions of that war.

Ukrainian soldiers pay the last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against the Russian invaders in a cemetery in the town of Boryspil close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky).

On June 9, 1855, he wrote to his sister Liffie: “I pitied the poor Russian boy who died close to me last night, it seemed so sad to see a fine young man dying among strangers who could not speak to him, and to see his blood running on the ground.

“I did all I could for him, I gave him water to drink and put a stone under his head, but he died the death of a soldier, uncared for.”

Unfortunately the date 1855 seems irrelevant.

From: Malcolm Naylor, Ilkley.

Ukrainian soldiers and civilians stand kneeling as they pay their last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against Russians, at a cemetery in the town of Boryspil close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities and edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, in a relentless bombardment that keeps deepening the war's humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky).

THE resolution of the Russian/Ukraine war will not be resolved by Nato or the Americans.

It must come from the Russian people themselves – and there are indications that this is beginning to happen.

But will there be enough protesters to overthrow this tyrant?

Those with friends and relatives in Russia must convey the facts by phone, texts, and whatever to counter the Putin propaganda.

The dissemination of truth is the best weapon we can use and our government should concentrate its efforts to finding ways in which the public can use the internet to inform the Russian people directly.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

I WAS quite upset to read the article headlined “Minister’s ‘shock’ at Saudi Arabia’s executions, but hails investment” (The Yorkshire Post, March 15).

The article confirms my long held view that Saudi Arabia is so much like Putin’s Russia.

How morally and ethically wrong to have dealings with Saudi Arabia, knowing of the recent execution of 81 prisoners in Saudi Arabia, and of various atrocities over the years. Newcastle United and our Prime Minister should hang their heads in shame in doing dealings with unethical Saudi Arabia.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

FOLLOWING the recent mass executions in Saudi Arabia, Foreign Office Minister, Amanda Milling has declared “We are opposed to the death penalty in all countries in all circumstances” (The Yorkshire Post, March 15).

“All countries in all circumstances”? I believe there were record numbers during Donald Trump’s presidency.

I don’t recall a squeak of protest from Boris Johnson or any of the Westminster sycophants.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WE’RE all nationalists now. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has confirmed that national independence is valuable, and worth fighting for.

Leave voters in the UK, of course, understood that principle from the start.

It has, though, taken the ugly spectacle of war to remind those who have placed little value on national self-sufficiency that they are wrong.

What is surprising is that avid Remainers, such as Sir Keir Starmer and other Remain MPs, have suddenly become ardent nationalists too.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

CANON Storey (The Yorkshire Post, March 15) cannot accept the will of the majority of the people who bothered to vote in the EU referendum. Get over it – we are now starting to see the benefits of Brexit with the people of this country we voted for governing us, rather than the unelected bureaucrats’ thrust upon us by politicians without our permission.

From: Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife.

A GOVERNMENT minister calls repeatedly for the seizing of the mansions of unpopular foreigners, his demand appears on the cover of leading newspapers and then agitators break into a house believed to be owned by one of these people.

Not some demagogue in a dictatorship, but the Right Honourable Michael Gove MP here in Britain. Utterly shameful.

If a Conservative minister has no respect for private property rights, then why should the rent-a-mob, or for that matter the police?

From: Terry Watson, Adel.

WHY are economic migrants who have paid smugglers thousands to get to Britain welcomed with free bed and board and spending money and mobile phones?

The genuine refugees from Ukraine fleeing for their lives from the Russian lunatic are held up through our useless Civil Service who take five times as long to sort out problems than the private sector.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

NOW that the UK is to offer £350 a month to those offering a room to Ukrainian refugees, it will be interesting to see how many of those MPs who were so vocal against Priti Patel’s management of the situation are willing to have a refugee family in their home.