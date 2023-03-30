All Sections
Parallels between Yorkshire CCC racism and the Met Police report - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Wood, Doncaster.

By YP Letters
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

It’s interesting that Baroness Casey`s Report into the Metropolitan Police refers to a laddy culture where groups of male officers making offensive remarks was brushed off as banter.

This was the same response YCCC offered when Azeem Rafiq rightly complained about racist comments during his time with Yorkshire. The Yorkshire dressing room was not the friendly, welcoming place it should have been.

Sadly it seems racism is still present in British society when all decent people had hoped it had disappeared.Yorkshire have rightly accepted the ECB/CDC charges against them and await the sanctions which will be imposed on the Club.

Screen grab from Parliament TV of former cricketer Azeem Rafiq. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire
Other counties and Scotland Cricket have been found to have allowed racist behaviour to go unpunished so the problem is not confined to Yorkshire.

It seems to me that some prominent journalists and Parliamentarians have tried to pretend that racism is just a Yorkshire problem when it obviously is not. There are people who appear to have an anti-Yorkshire agenda.

The Michael Vaughan ‘you lot’ charge at the recent CDC Hearing was given far more coverage than it deserved and I hope a highly respected Cricketer and journalist does not have his reputation damaged by this charge.

