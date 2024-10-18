Parking charges at public parks continues war on motorists - Yorkshire Post Letters
Daxa Patel makes a very good case against the decision of Leeds City Council to introduce parking charges at public parks and attractions around the city (The YP, 10/10/24).
She also refers to the overwhelming opposition to these proposals in the recent public consultation and says: "For a democratically elected council, this is an extremely undemocratic move".
It is only what we have come to expect from controlling left-wing politicians whose hatred of the private motorist overrides any democratic considerations.
This mindset is demonstrated on a regular basis in The Yorkshire Post by the official Leeds City Council notices about 20 mph speed limits and hideous road humps, both damaging to vehicles and adding to exhaust pollution.
These policies are not proven to improve road safety but serve only to increase driver frustration and the expense of broken springs and other damage, not to mention the vast amounts of public money wasted to implement these measures.
