Pausing electrification of the busy Midland main line from Sheffield to London is idiotic - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

There are bad decisions and there are idiotic decisions. Pausing electrification of the busy Midland main line from Sheffield to London must be one of the most idiotic (The Yorkshire Post, July 9).

That railway serves important cities including Leicester, Nottingham, Derby , Chesterfield as well as Sheffield. Their residents and businesses deserve a faster and efficient service to London. Instead the wires stop just south of Leicester, neither use nor ornament.

Electrification subject to stops and starts from political whims is an ineffective and expensive way of providing better rail services. Expertise of rail and electrification engineering teams is dissipated every time political minds change. Restarting takes ages as momentum is lost.

Sheffield railway station.

Conservatives failed to ensure funding and didn't push for completion but the present government shows no better sense. While I have a touch of sympathy for Ministers who face a deeply anti electrification mentality in Department of Transport civil servants I fear transport is seen as a political backwater with Ministers who flounder in an admittedly complex job.

Electrification transformed East Coast mainline services over thirty years ago. It would do the same for Sheffield services, a real boost to the economy of South Yorkshire. Adding electrification to Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster would be a boost for the economies of South Yorkshire.