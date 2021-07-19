PCR tests and the 'decline in basic geography' - Yorkshire Post Letters

Last week the Government announced that the Balearics are going on the Amber list.
My wife and I have booked a holiday in Mallorca so I looked on the gov.uk website to see about getting PCR tests on our return.
The website invites you to click on your location, i.e. “Yorkshire and Humber”.
It then lists about 240 testing organisations/locations, most of which must now be rubbing their hands with glee.
The first two organisations on the gov.uk site for Yorkshire and Humber are located at, guess where, St Leonards in Sussex and Norwich. Who is the genius who puts this list together?
It is clear from watching any TV quiz show that the schools appear to no longer teach basic geography, and this would appear to confirm the appalling decline in knowledge about the geography of England.
