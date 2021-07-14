Menorca is among the Spanish islands which is likely to be moved to the amber list from Wednesday. (PA)

The government has announced an update for people who are travelling from amber list countries. If you return from an amber list country from now until Sunday, July 18, you will have to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

From 4am on Monday, July 19, you do not need to quarantine when you return to England from an amber list country or take a day eight covid-19 test. This is on the condition that you have been fully vaccinated under the UK vaccination programme and as long as you have not travelled to a red list country within 10 days before you arrive in England.

Fully vaccinated means you have taken your final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before the date of your arrival in England.

If you have not had your two doses of vaccinations under the UK vaccination programme, you must quarantine on arrival and take both day two and day eight tests.

Children under the age of 18 and people taking part in covid-19 vaccine trials, who are arriving in the UK, will also not need to quarantine and take the day eight test.