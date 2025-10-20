Peace in the Middle East you say? What kind of peace is this? - Yorkshire Post Letters
After numerous US State Department interventions in Middle Eastern Affairs since 1947, this current President of the United States wants us all to believe he has brought peace to the Middle East. Really?
Over 60,000 people are dead in Gaza alone. Two million homes have been destroyed. The man responsible for the catastrophic failure of security on October 7, 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu - which led to the current crisis - in Gaza- is facing electoral defeat in his own country's elections and possibly a prison term - under his own justice system.
Land is being stolen from landowners in the West Bank. What kind of a ‘peace’ exactly is this? The lack of action of the Egyptian government in all this has been inexplicable.
The situation in Syria remains, at best, tense and deadly for some. The Jordanians continue to shoulder the massive burden of the refugee crisis of neighbouring countries and are alone dropping aid by air into Gaza.
All the land in dispute was arguably theirs under the League of Nations mandate we left in 1947. The only legal basis for a state of Israel are the Camp David accords with 1967 borders agreed under President Carter in 1978 for a two state solution 47 years ago.
Two different 20 point draft agreements have been circulated by the US State Department - depending upon which side they are talking to. Peace you say? What kind of peace is this?