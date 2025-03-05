People need to wake up to the threat posed by the rise of the right - Yorkshire Post Letters
Political predators are on the prowl, preying on unsuspecting constituents by stoking fear and division in order to gain support.
Whether it's Rupert Lowe in Great Yarmouth, Lee Anderson in Ashfield, or Nigel Farage in Clacton, they all share a common goal: your vote.
Farage, however, is rarely in Clacton, as he spends much of his time abroad, bending the knee to Trump.
These Reform MPs, multi-millionaires with their own agendas, have been emboldened by Trump's victory and his administration's radical, cruel policies.
Like sharks sensing blood in the water, they are out to exploit and divide.
I had a very good GCSE history teacher who taught us about the 1920s and 1930s - about empathy and understanding what it was like for people living in those times.
The tactics used by today’s right-wing MPs and parties closely mirror those employed by far-right and fascist movements in the early-to-mid 20th century.
They target minority communities, spread lies and misinformation, create an ‘us vs. them’ mentality, align themselves with the ultra-wealthy - such as Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg - attack human rights (like the European Convention on Human Rights), exploit religion and stoke fear.
Take Rupert Lowe, Reform MP for Great Yarmouth, for example. Every day, he uses social media channels - where algorithms now favour right-wing rhetoric - to spread blame and false assertions about ‘illegal immigrants’.
He, along with other Reform MPs, routinely dehumanise these individuals, scapegoating them for the UK’s problems, while ignoring the real culprits: Brexit, the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Liz Truss’s disastrous economic policies.
Lowe recently complained about the treatment of spouses from America, Canada, Australia, or Japan who are seeking UK residency, making baseless claims about them being treated like criminals.
Meanwhile, he paints ‘illegal immigrants’ from ‘alien cultures’ as undeserving of help.
This rhetoric strips away compassion and empathy for people who may have endured incredible hardships just to find safety and a better life.
I’m currently reading The Nazi Mind: 12 Warnings from History by Laurence Rees, and it’s terrifying how closely the lessons of history mirror what is happening today.
Fascism doesn't rise overnight, but parties like Reform, Trump’s administration, Netanyahu in Israel, Milei in Argentina, Orban in Hungary, and Putin in Russia are all laying the groundwork.
Immigrants are essential to the UK. With a declining birth rate and an aging population, they help fill critical roles in our hospitals, care homes, factories, offices, and on our farms.
They come here seeking a better life, and they enrich our culture, just as immigrants have done for centuries.
Rather than blaming them for the UK's problems, shouldn’t we welcome them, build bridges, and fight against the rise of fascism?
As the saying goes, for evil to triumph, it only takes good people to do nothing. Don’t be a bystander.
