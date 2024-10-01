People see no benefit in voting Tories after 14 years of asset stripping - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

Comments have been made accusing Nigel Farage of being responsible for tipping the balance of votes in the general election towards parties which have denied the Conservatives a victory.

However there is an alternative opinion that many people see no benefit in voting Conservative after 14 years which have seen the asset stripping and destruction of good British businesses and the sale of others to overseas investors, thereby denying many people both the chance of a good steady job and and the investment income which they would once have earned from them.

There appears to be no sign that the Conservatives have any intention of mending their ways in this matter, an attitude which comes from the ones who have always claimed to be the party of business.

