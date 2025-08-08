Places like Boroughbridge are being swamped by new housing developments - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Linda Dooks, Kirby Hill, Boroughbridge.

The joint parish councils of Boroughbridge and its villages need to inform North Yorkshire County Council that enough is enough!

Quite apart from the total lack of new infrastructure, we are a market town with satellite villages that are fast losing their identity and becoming an urban development.

With possibly over 300 houses being developed in our immediate area at Kirby Hill, I ask, is this over development? For a village described by the Council for the Protection of Rural England as a “linear community” which up until recently consisted of half this number, having had its share of new builds already.

Houses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

We are not alone in this, other communities I know feel the same, we are being swamped.

I appeal to everyone to make their views known to their local parish council and county councillors.