Plans to scrap public notices in newspapers will leave us in the dark - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

The government is looking at scrapping laws that require alcohol licensing changes to be published in local papers. This is the only way that many people can find out what is happening in their local area which could have a serious effect on their lives.

Typical of this government, who promised full openness prior to taking office, to try and keep us little people, who reluctantly pay their inflated wages, in the dark about what is going on.

How soon before this creeps to include all public notices and the only way you can check on planning applications near you is to check your local authority’s website every day. How many of us have the time or ability to do that?

Lambs playing in a field. PIC: James Hardisty

And then one morning you look out of your window and where yesterday there were spring lambs gambolling in the fields, there is now the beginnings of a massive solar panel installation with a few wind turbines thrown in for good measure.

When you complain you are told that the application was on the website but nobody put forward any objections. You can’t object if you have no knowledge of what is being proposed!