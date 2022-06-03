What a miserable, curmudgeonly article by GP Taylor in The Yorkshire Post.

To refute any suggestion that a national celebration which brings joy to millions is ‘a grave mistake’ is really beyond the pale.

No matter what the occasion – whether it be a marriage, a birthday, a special occasion or in this case a thank-you to a monarch who has worked tirelessly for this nation and others for a full 70 years and will do so until the very end of her life – then those who wish to share their joy should be lauded for their enterprise and enthusiasm, encouraged in their endeavours and not have scorn poured on them.

The Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony yesterday. Photo: PA/Aaron Chown

The monarch is a figurehead leading only by example and has no real power. Millions come to Britain – and spend huge sums in the process – partly attracted by the history and splendour of the monarchy which stands totally outside the political system.