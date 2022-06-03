What a miserable, curmudgeonly article by GP Taylor in The Yorkshire Post.
To refute any suggestion that a national celebration which brings joy to millions is ‘a grave mistake’ is really beyond the pale.
No matter what the occasion – whether it be a marriage, a birthday, a special occasion or in this case a thank-you to a monarch who has worked tirelessly for this nation and others for a full 70 years and will do so until the very end of her life – then those who wish to share their joy should be lauded for their enterprise and enthusiasm, encouraged in their endeavours and not have scorn poured on them.
The monarch is a figurehead leading only by example and has no real power. Millions come to Britain – and spend huge sums in the process – partly attracted by the history and splendour of the monarchy which stands totally outside the political system.
If you really want change at the top then I suggest that you turn your ire to the unelected trivia called the House of Lords which does indeed have the power to interfere in our democracy.