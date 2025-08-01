Players should stop whinging about red ball cricket and pass on franchise opportunities instead - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Peter Clegg, Witton Gilbert, Durham.

I refer to the piece by David Charlesworth in The Yorkshire Post, July 18, concerning ‘less red ball cricket’. I wonder if county cricketers ever consider that what they do for a living is not work.

It is a sport and if they think their lives are difficult perhaps they should leave the professional game and find something easier like erecting scaffolding, or working on a building site or, perhaps doing 12-hour shifts as a paramedic on an emergency ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Red ball cricket is proper cricket. T20 is not. It would have been easier all round if the money men had not invented the 100 game.

A cricket ball against a boundary rope. PIC: Jake Oakleyplaceholder image
A cricket ball against a boundary rope. PIC: Jake Oakley

Maybe those who make themselves available for the numerous franchises across the globe could stay at home and then be available for their counties at the start of each season.

Will they, I wonder, take a reduction in their salaries for less cricket. And what about club members/supporters. No mention of them in this article, but then there never is. Perhaps membership fees will be reduced? Joke.

Related topics:Durham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice