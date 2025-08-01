Players should stop whinging about red ball cricket and pass on franchise opportunities instead - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Clegg, Witton Gilbert, Durham.

I refer to the piece by David Charlesworth in The Yorkshire Post, July 18, concerning ‘less red ball cricket’. I wonder if county cricketers ever consider that what they do for a living is not work.

It is a sport and if they think their lives are difficult perhaps they should leave the professional game and find something easier like erecting scaffolding, or working on a building site or, perhaps doing 12-hour shifts as a paramedic on an emergency ambulance.

Red ball cricket is proper cricket. T20 is not. It would have been easier all round if the money men had not invented the 100 game.

Maybe those who make themselves available for the numerous franchises across the globe could stay at home and then be available for their counties at the start of each season.