Please enforce 30mph speed limit in our West Riding village – Yorkshire Post Letters

How should 30mph speed limits be enforced?

I LIVE in very small village called Boulderclough, Sowerby. The traffic is appalling – speeding cars and HGV vehicles getting stuck as the road is unsuitable, which it states on a sign before entry to the village.

This is a small country road, not a motorway. There are children walking to school on the road as there is no pavement. We asked for a pavement for residents years ago so the council came and painted a white line stating the pavement was inside this. Cars obviously still drive on this; we need a small raised pavement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large vehicles are coming so close to the houses that we can feel the vibrations and they are causing damage – we and other residents have cracks on our wall, and water leaking into our cellars, as the road is in such a bad state.

How should 30mph speed limits be enforced?

The speed limit is 30mph and there are signs stating that the road is unsuitable for HGVs at the bottom of Scout Road and also at Sowerby, but people either cannot read or are completely ignoring them.

Cars have been damaged by large vehicles trying to pass. Yet we have nowhere else to park.

The volume of traffic on a small road like this is horrendous. Please listen to the residents and enforce some traffic calming measures in this village.