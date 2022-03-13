Poland shames Priti Patel over Ukrainian refugees claims Tory councillor – Yorkshire Post Letters

ALL praise to Poland for her compassion and support to the refugees fleeing Ukraine to seek sanctuary and safety.
Ukraine: Putin’s war crimes and how West can respond to tyranny – writes David Hobbs, former Nato diplomat from Yorkshire
The Polish people suffered grievously under the jackboot of Hitler and then Stalin with their concentration camps and gulags respectively. The Polish people know at first hand the price to be paid to preserve democracy.
From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.
GREENPEACE’s proposed move from gas (The Yorkshire Post, March 9) didn’t mention fracking or nuclear generators, or name whichever department is advising yet more offshore and subsidy-dependent wind turbines.
Earlier this month, the Public Accounts Committee report on Achieving Net Zero indicated plans in a muddle, lacking steps for delivery and a government with no idea of the cost.
In the US, hardly a technological backwater, fossil fuel production is apparently set to reach a record high in 2023. Do they know something our advisers don’t?
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
SO, after the solidarity when the Ukrainian president addressed MPs on Tuesday, it was business as usual the following day at Prime Minister’s Questions with both main parties disrespecting each other. Have they no shame?
By all means, debate policy – but in a civilised manner that reflects the seriousness of the return of war to Europe.
From: Jonathan Tudor, Harrogate.
IF Boris Johnson does not sack Priti Patel for her handling of Ukrainian visas, he, too, is not fit to be PM. How did she get the job inthe first place? It’s as bad as the Gavin Williamson knighthood.
