Poland shames Priti Patel over Ukrainian refugees claims Tory councillor – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Dale Smith (Con), Bradford Council, Craven Park, Menston.

By YP Letters
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:35 pm

ALL praise to Poland for her compassion and support to the refugees fleeing Ukraine to seek sanctuary and safety.

Ukraine: Putin’s war crimes and how West can respond to tyranny – writes David Hobbs, former Nato diplomat from Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Polish people suffered grievously under the jackboot of Hitler and then Stalin with their concentration camps and gulags respectively. The Polish people know at first hand the price to be paid to preserve democracy.

Women and children wait to board a bus heading for Przemysl, after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu).

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

GREENPEACE’s proposed move from gas (The Yorkshire Post, March 9) didn’t mention fracking or nuclear generators, or name whichever department is advising yet more offshore and subsidy-dependent wind turbines.

Earlier this month, the Public Accounts Committee report on Achieving Net Zero indicated plans in a muddle, lacking steps for delivery and a government with no idea of the cost.

In the US, hardly a technological backwater, fossil fuel production is apparently set to reach a record high in 2023. Do they know something our advisers don’t?

Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine ride on a bus after crossing to Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole).

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

SO, after the solidarity when the Ukrainian president addressed MPs on Tuesday, it was business as usual the following day at Prime Minister’s Questions  with both main parties disrespecting each other. Have they no shame?

By all means, debate policy – but in a civilised manner that reflects the seriousness of the return of war to Europe.

From: Jonathan Tudor, Harrogate.

Women and children board a bus heading for Przemysl, after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu).

IF Boris Johnson does not sack Priti Patel for her handling of Ukrainian visas, he, too, is not fit to be PM. How did she get the job inthe first place? It’s as bad as the Gavin Williamson knighthood.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Priti PatelPolandYorkshire PostBradford Council