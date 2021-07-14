Do police officers need to change uniform standards? Picture: Simon Hulme

Speaking as a retired police officer of many years ago as regards our one time much admired police service I have to say I am appalled at the present situation.

No longer do we have country bobbies, police officers walking the beat or any meaningful standards of dress and appearance.

Not all of this is the fault of the forces themselves since they have been subject of cuts in finance and support.

Murder is now so commonplace as to warrant just a few lines in the press of a short mention on TV.

I think the one thing I find annoying is the turnout and general standard of dress and neatness.

Scruffy beards, tattoos and coats and jackets flying open.

If we are to have a uniform then at least let’s wear it with pride.

We had sufficient staff to make a concerted effort to detect crime but now many crimes are not even recorded let alone detected. Even serious killings are often left on file unless the miscreant is known to someone and even then the Crown Prosecution Service make not permit charges to be made.

We, on the most part, were ex-service people who had been subject to discipline so being well turned out was natural.