Politicians have long ignored farmers campaigning for clarity on the sourcing of chicken - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Brown, Sheffield.

The recent purchase of frozen recipe dishes has revealed that in two cases the source of the chicken included in the dish is Brazil or Thailand. In both cases it is likely that the chicken has been cooked in its home country and exported as bags of frozen chicken pieces.

We can be reasonably certain that the standards of food preparation in these countries is acceptable but the risk factor occurs in the long sea voyage and reprocessing of the chicken into recipe meals which are then refrozen for distribution.

For many years British farmers have campaigned to have this information about the source of our food revealed to the public.

Chickens and ducks run free on lush green grass at a small-holding in the UK. PIC: PA

In typical fashion, none of our politicians have anything to say on this subject though I would like to thank the retailers concerned for their honesty with the public.