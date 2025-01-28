Positive economic signs for Hull and East Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Cllr Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council, Leeds.

In a sign of positive economic news in our part of the world, East Yorkshire and Hull recently achieved a worker productivity growth rate of 2.6 per cent in the past year, compared to a 0.1 per cent decrease in London.

This is great news for the regions' economy because it means that economic growth is likely to follow.

Productivity increases indicate firms are thinking cleverly and growing output within a tight economic environment and workers themselves are becoming more efficient and proficient at their jobs, because of training, technology, or the stereotypically hardworking Yorkshire state of mind.

Businesses will also be buoyed by the news of an upcoming Hull and East Yorkshire devolved regional Mayor, who will be able to build on this success by linking the hard workers and SME businesses across the area with larger corporate firms.

Hopefully this will act to encourage the increasing of inward foreign direct investment from international corporations being used to develop East Yorkshire's world famous wind turbine manufacturers, train and railway factories, and advanced green industry sites which are creating new skilled jobs, council tax revenues, business rates and apprenticeships in

a part of Yorkshire which has previously felt like it is really left behind compared to the more metropolitan cities of Leeds, Bradford and York.

Perhaps we Wezzies in the West Riding should take a business lesson from our cousins in the East Riding.