Posties should stop discarding rubber bands - Yorkshire Post letters

WE are told that Royal Mail has made a profit of £726m in the past year. Although this is said to be largely because of the increase in online shopping during the pandemic why, therefore, is it necessary to make frequent massive increases in the cost of postage stamps?

Perhaps Royal Mail could save some small amounts by ensuring that their postmen and women stop throwing away rubber bands, dropping them on the pavement, during their rounds.

We know from previous correspondence that these “droppings” are a) litter, b) unsightly and c) dangerous to birds and animals which think that they are worms and eat them, causing internal damage and death, or become entangled in them with no means of escape.

Why cannot the miscreants put the bands in their pockets to be used again and again?

Walking the dog this morning, I picked up four such bands in one 10-yard stretch. I put them in the rubbish bin when we arrived home (not put into use at home for hygiene reasons).

My record haul was 11 in one short walk.