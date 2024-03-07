Potash mine north of Whitby could be used as a nuclear waste dump - Yorkshire Post Letters

You report (The YP, March 1) that the proposed nuclear waste dump in South Holderness site is to be dropped. I feel pretty sure that the behind the scenes Government ‘investigators’ have looked at other sites before landing on Holderness which would cost £billions before becoming operative.

There is one site that they have overlooked. It is already up to 1,800 metres deep, with miles of labyrinthine tunnels of various sizes and already has a rail link directly to it. I refer to the ICL Boulby potash mine some 12 miles north of Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My reasoning for this is that the Boulby mine is now dedicating its resources to producing limited amounts of Polyhalite from seams that are on average about three feet thick and difficult to mine.

The seafront at Withernsea. PIC: Simon Hulme

The giant new Woodsmith mine south of Whitby which will be producing from 2027 or sooner, has seams 25 metres thick and an underground transport system direct to Teesside.