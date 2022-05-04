Bonfire Night might seem a long way away, but now is actually the perfect time to be helping your dog to start to prepare for the bangs and flashes on November 5.

We know the devastating effect fireworks can have on our pets.

In the UK 70 per cent of owners report their pets being affected, some being physically sick and too frightened to leave the house for days after the fireworks have

stopped.

Blue Cross’s animal behaviour team has put together a step-by-step guide and video you can use to work with your dog over the next few months to help prepare them for fireworks season and also provides information on how to get more help if needed for your pet ahead of November.