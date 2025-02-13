Previous Tory Chancellors let down the Woodsmith mine, costing the local economy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Godley, Meadowfields, Whitby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the final demise of the Woodsmith mine resulting in its firesale to the mining giant Anglo-American in March 2020, Sirius Minerals needed an injection of about £400m into the mine to keep going.

Between them, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, overlapping Chancellors of the Exchequer at that time, could have saved this project and kept it wholly British owned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All they needed to do was bail out Sirius initially and then agree to back them, taking part ownership by agreeing to a £2bn drip-feed to bring about completion.

A member of staff of Sirius Minerals at the Woodsmith site near Whitby in 2020.

Because of their vacillation, they did nothing despite pleas and plans set out by the Sirius Board. Unfortunately Sirius was gobbled up and instead of being now in production the three shifts that were working to get the mine and tunnel completed by this year are down to one, and I am told tunnelling done by cheap Russian labour. And still seven miles to go to the pithead.

So instead of having a pretty much state-owned fully functioning mine exporting 20 million tonnes of Polyhalite fertiliser at the (current) price of $170/tonne, we have an American-owned hole in the ground, not one of the 4,000 jobs promised or a 7 per cent annual increase to GDP.

Of course we don’t need to do anything about it should Anglo American fail, we’ll always have £billions to squander on foreign-owned windmills and fields full of glass bought from farmers in order to pay their IHT.