Pride at the way firefighters and farmers have helped contain Langdale Moor fire - Yorkshire Post Letters
These past few days I have been keeping up to date with the state of the dreadful fires on the North Yorkshire Moors and have felt so proud and grateful to our firefighters. the local volunteers and to the farmers. No words of thanks are sufficient to all these people.
On the other side of the coin we have the white collar brigade checking on the people getting water from the river and taking up to the burning moors.
Well what if it was your house on fire, would you be doing that? This entire operation and the way it has been dealt with has been magnificent and deserves our thanks for the way everyone has come to assist.
The people of our area have been great at coming to help and a local woman even started a collection page. This needs to be recognised by the government and some thanks given to all these people. I am so proud of them all and of the people who live in the town of Whitby.