Prime Minister's Questions has become an insult to voters' intelligence: Yorkshire Post Letters
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.
Prime Minister’s Questions has become an absolute waste of time and insult to the intelligence of voters. Only pre-fed questions favourable to the PM are answered properly; the rest receive a mouthful of political garbage which wholly belittles the status of Parliament.
The Speaker should intervene and demand the PM stays on his feet until he treats the questions with respect and proffers a sensible response.
There is only one problem with this suggestion; the session would never end.
