Prince Harry is still Rugby League’s best ambassador despite Duke and Duchess of Sussex move to Canada – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martyn Sadler, Managing Editor, Rugby League Express.

MY good friend David Hinchliffe, the former MP for Wakefield, was right to criticise David Behrens’s silly comments about Prince Harry making the draw for the Rugby League World Cup (The Yorkshire Post, January 20).

The Duke of Sussex at the Rigby League World Cup draw.

But although I normally agree with David Hinchliffe on most things, in my view he then allowed his anti-Royal sentiments to cloud his judgment.

There is nothing ‘so called’ about Prince Harry being the patron of the RFL.

He became the patron in December 2016 and the Prince since then has clearly taken his role with the RFL very seriously. He has been a superb ambassador for the game in a multitude of ways, as anyone connected with the RFL would no doubt confirm. I’m not sure whether any ‘more distinguished’ individual, if there are such people, could have done more.

For many years rugby league suffered from discrimination by the establishment and David played an effective role in fighting it.

So, in my view, having seen Prince Harry drawing the World Cup in Buckingham Palace, we should all celebrate our progress, while resisting the temptation to nit-pick.

From: Marilyn S Shaw, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

AFTER, hopefully, concluding Brexit, we were faced with media coverage of Megxit. Fortunately the Queen has dealt with this swiftly, and while we wish Harry a happy life with his family, may we now draw a line under the whole sorry business.

We have had three years of politicians behaving like squabbling chimps, with fortunately the Queen showing the only dignity on our behalf to the world.

Then the disrespectful way Harry and Meghan informed the general public of their intentions.

Can we now let the Royal family do what they do best and that is represent and promote our wonderful country? I think we have had enough of the two exits. Draw a line under it.