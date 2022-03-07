Prince Harry’s ‘childish spoilt brat’ behaviour is insult to Ukraine as humanitarian crisis grows over Russia’s ‘evil’ invasion – Yorkshire Post Letters

Prince Harry's behaviour continues to be condemned.

INSTEAD of constantly whingeing on about how badly he is being treated and poorly protected and the bringing of a legal challenge against the Home Office. Prince Harry needs to wind in his neck and take a look around – and, not too far away and, remove his blinkers – to see what it really is like to be badly treated.

The people if Ukraine are living in Hell. He is living in clover. He has money and homes. He is a childish spoilt brat!

Furthermore, as a former serving soldier on the front line of war, he has seen at first hand what being poorly and badly treated is really like, the suffering and how it affects innocent people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to California - but continue to cause controversy.

We see this in Ukraine where its people are being persecuted and punished, and their homeland and country unjustifiably attacked, by an utterly evil, unhinged and totally deranged madman called Vladimir Putin.

Prince Harry is a disgrace. And it is high time that he, instead of crying the poor tale all the time, maybe spent some time chanelling his energies into helping and supporting genuine causes.

And what better place to start than by helping to support those who are genuinely less fortunate and living through destructively hellish times with no idea on how their future will be.

In doing so he could restore for himself respect and rescue what is now his diminished popularity which he previously held prior to his wedding to Meghan Markle.

He has criticised virtually everyone in his own family who have shown him nothing other than love and support, and welcomed Meghan into the family. And then he decided he’d had enough of Royal life and duty, no doubt decisions prompted by Meghan who clearly wants all the trappings of the privileged Royal life and title but without the duty that goes with and is expected of it. So, what does he do? He begins bringing law suits against various authorities when he doesn’t get the security protection to which he feels he still is entitled to have. And all whilst there is so much terrible suffering happening both home and abroad. He needs to get a grip!

From: Justin Beament, Down St Mary, Crediton, Devon.

WHERE has our humanity gone? We are in the middle of a war started by Vladimir Putin with Russia against the sovereign nation of Ukraine and its people who are being systematically destroyed by the most brutal forms of warfare.

Traditionally Britain has opened its doors to people in these desperate situations, as it did for many Jewish people fleeing pre-war Nazi Germany. It did the same for the Ugandan-Asians in the 1970s when the Home Secretary Priti Patel’s family were given refuge here. Other similar humanitarian acts for desperate people took place on many occasions over the years. This past week has shown brutal warfare being inflicted on women, children and the elderly people of Ukraine.

The nations of European guided by a sense of humanity and empathy have opened their doors and their hearts to the people of Ukraine.

But Britain has shown a shameful lack of humanity in admitting fewer Ukraine refugees than other European countries, while insisting on visa applications which can only delay people in this humanitarian emergency.

We have a government who accepts political donations from Russian oligarchs and allow them to become residents here. London is now seen as a world centre of money laundering and where many wealthy overseas property owners have acquired real estate. Britain needs to stand back and take a hard look at itself and ask: Where has our humanity gone?

From: Roger Crossley, Fall View, Silkstone, Barnsley.

TO say I am furious about President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech re Ukraine is an understatement.

I am happy for world leaders to rant about Putin and his antics, but to use that platform to whip up national, jingoistic patriotism is completely out of order.

His rhetoric is, in my view, part of the problem. It is what Putin wants to hear, because it further justifies his resentment of the West and widens the division. But it always seems in politicians interest to come out with soundbites which they believe will enhance their popularity.

He, Biden, should have resisted the temptation for warmongering, and come out with a more mature and statesmanlike speech, instead of the emotive nonsense which seems to drive American politics.

From: Ralph Lennard, Leeds.

IN 1939 my mother fled Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport, leaving her parents behind, welcomed and settled here. Watching the news of overloaded trainings leaving Kyiv for the west made me think back and I cannot believe how such a horrific situation could be repeated in 2022.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

ROMAN Abramovich, known close associate of Russia’s despicable, vile dictator Putin, offers proceeds of the sale of Chelsea Football Club to the victims of war in Ukraine. What he doesn’t make clear is to which side?

From: P Rhodes, Leeds.

DURING Donald Trump’s presidency Russia behaved itself in Europe as President Putin respected him. President Joe Biden must be one of the USA’s weakest presidents. America chose badly.