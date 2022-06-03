Privileged elite do not understand the problems decent citizens face - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sue Gray’s ‘partygate’ report was largely a damp squib in terms of transparency and holding authority to account, even if it did highlight continuous law-breaking at the highest level.

Having attempted to persuade Ms Gray not to publish her report or to change it to his advantage, Mr Johnson then proceeded to re-write the ministerial code to protect himself from accepting responsibility in the future. It was also puzzling to hear Ms Gray say it would not be appropriate to investigate the so-called ‘Abba party’ – appropriate for and to whom, one might ask?

Equally puzzling is the decision by the Metropolitan Police not to serve a fixed penalty notice on Mr Johnson when others had received one for attending the same event.

Should Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign? Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ms Gray’s report about grim government behaviour reinforces the impression that Mr Johnson’s gang treat the decent British public with utter contempt.

However, most people are far more concerned about the appalling incompetence of government than about the fate of the Conservative Party.

The cost of living crisis worsens by the day, but instead of clear, intelligent, strategic thinking we get daft ideas like the return of imperial measures.

Ironically, this comes from a prime minister without an ounce of conscience, an inch of self-awareness or a groat of compassion, and who

cannot weigh his own responsibility in either imperial or metric.

My Conservative MP, David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden), has publicly called for Johnson to resign, but what about his party colleagues?

If those colleagues do not protest, they create the impression of a docile Conservative Party subservient to the moral depravity and chaos so graphically described in Ms. Gray’s report.

The public might well ask why top politicians, civil servants and the Metropolitan Police appear unwilling to honestly investigate and publish the truth.

It is not surprising that two-thirds of people say the Prime Minister should resign.

The nation now needs true leadership, someone with awareness that their primary responsibility is to the British public, to everyone in society.