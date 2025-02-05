Problems in the NHS start at the GP surgery door - Yorkshire Post Letters
Yet again my neighbour Andy Brown has written an excellent article in today's Yorkshire Post (January 27). I am a retired GP and could not agree more with Andy's statement that the strong community links should be restored.
I have often stated that in General Practice it is not always what you know but your knowledge of the patient and their family situation. I accept that there is now much more ‘paperwork’ in General Practice than there was in the past. I think that the administration in General Practice has become very complex. In the past you would ring and ask for an appointment with either a doctor or nurse and would be given an appropriate appointment, sometimes a week or two hence.
Some weeks ago I called at my surgery and asked if I could have a non-urgent appointment to see a doctor about a probable malignant lesion on my face. I was told to go into an interview room where I gave all my details to a very pleasant lady, who then said she would pass it on to the doctors and I would be contacted by phone.
Ten minutes later I was phoned, when in my car, asking me to go back to the surgery and I would be seen by a doctor.
This seems to be a very cumbersome way of dealing with a simple request. In the past I would have been given a non-urgent appointment.
I am sure that some of the problems with long waits in A&E are due to the failure of GPs dealing with minor problems, which Andy Brown mentions in the article. I know that GPs are under a lot of pressure and many have left the service.
I knew most of my patients and where they lived and I enjoyed my involvement with them even though it was hard work and I, like most GPs in the past, had a good working environment. I am sure that many of the current problems start here.