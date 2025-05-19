Protest against North Yorkshire Council’s schools transport policy - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 19th May 2025
Gerald Hodgson, Richmond and Northallerton Liberal Democrats, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

On May 21, North Yorkshire Council will make a final decision about its policy to finance school transport only to the nearest school.

If confirmed, this policy will fly in the face of geography, not to mention common sense. It is supposedly being introduced to save money but will not even do that whilst causing serious damage to schools and distress to parents, pupils and teachers.

The natural catchments of schools in North Yorkshire are not necessarily determined by proximity as the crow flies.

A general view of a school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wireplaceholder image
A general view of a school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The debate before the vote will be from 10am on Wednesday May 21 and anyone feeling strongly about this matter is urged to be outside County Hall, Northallerton from 9am.

There will be a live feed to a room in County Hall so all members of the public can hear the debate and listen to what their councillors have to say in this important matter.

