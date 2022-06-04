Proud of our pageantry in Trooping the Colour - Yorkshire Post Letters

How wonderful was the Trooping the Colour ceremony?

The horses were amazing, how they stood so still for such a long time and danced and pranced to the music. Seamus, the Irish wolfhound mascot for the Irish Guards, behaved impeccably.

The mascot Irish wolfhound dog of the Irish Guards, a regiment of the Household Division Foot Guards, walks with its handler during the Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards on June 02, 2022 in London. Photo by Jeff Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

My grandpa was a Grenadier Guard and died in the First World War in Ypres aged 23.

What an amazing superb spectacle this parade was. We really are good, probably the best in the world, at pageantry. It makes us all very proud and brings us together. Wonderful to see Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne on horseback.