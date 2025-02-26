Public inquiry into grooming gangs would expose the political class - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Leslie Howell, New Ellerby, near Hull.

It gives me no satisfaction to say as a long-serving Labour activist I have been mortified by the present dishonest and devious self-serving incompetents that have presented themselves as representing the working class people of this country who they repeatedly betray.

Assuming no further attempts are made to frustrate the public inquiry into the rape gangs by the Labour political elite are successful, the Inquiry will at last expose to the British public exactly what has been happening for decades in this country i.e. the horrific crimes against countless thousands of our children.

It will also show the manipulation of the social care system by those involved in local councils holding senior political positions. It will show the insidious extreme views of people more interested in pursuing the multiculturalism agenda than protecting the most precious and vulnerable people in our society i.e. our children.

The official account of Elon Musk on social media app X, displaying a pinned post, a poll asking if 'America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government'. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

It will further show how people with direct responsibility for safeguarding our children were in certain instances directly involved with the rape gangs. Other local authority staff as well as police officers turning a blind eye simply because these were working class children, or they were afraid of being accused of being racist as the rapists were predominantly of a different ethnic background and could consequently affect their career prospects.

It will also show the involvement of our political elites including those presently in high office in government, which may explain the puzzling stand of the present Government in resisting the demand for a public inquiry.

The results of this inquiry will shock not only the people of this country but also the countries of the Western world and beyond.

