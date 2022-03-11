Putin’s Russia: ‘If only 007 was for real’ as farmers count cost of Ukraine crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

How can Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Russia be halted?

IF only 007 was a real person – Vladimir Putin’s illegal war on the innocent people of the Ukraine has to be stopped.

The situation we now find ourselves in has been created by a madman as oil and gas prices go through the roof.

What is the impact of the Ukraine crisis on farming?

To make matters worse for the agricultural industry, the Government has made it increasingly difficult for this sector to try to meet costs with the impending new fuel regulations that come in to effect on April 1.

Tractor diesel that was 65p per litre last year is now rising daily – at the moment it’s around £1.35 ppl. Fertiliser last year was around £300 per tonne – today it’s around £700 per tonne.

Now the Government has come up with this crazy idea of rewilding vast swathes of perfectly good arable land, taking it out of food production to encourage the production of flora and fauna.

This Government really does need a Minister of Agriculture with a brain and some common sense, also a knowledge of agricultural production at first hand.

George Eustice is the Environment Secretary.

Can I ask readers to lobby their MP or even Boris Johnson? Unless something is done, this country will be going hungry!