Queen does not deserve Harry and Meghan’s petulance – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MJ Dickinson, Meadow Road. Bradford.

When Meghan Markle came to England it was no doubt with very little understanding of its customs, culture, humour or history. Americans generally, though not all, have a picture of us which is a cross between the novels of Dickens and Downton Abbey. She also came with no secure loyal family she could trust implicitly, unlike Kate Middleton.

The Queen with the Duchess of Sussex.

With no understanding that the role of royalty is a life of service to others, not an upgrade from B to an A list celebrity, it was announced that she and her husband would be a force of change for the monarchy.

When Ms Markle arrived for her first film role did she go on set announcing that she had no idea what the plot was, she had not learnt her lines and, furthermore, she would like to change the structure of the film studio? I doubt it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While not surprised at the present situation, I am appalled at the upset caused to the Queen who, along with her family, do not deserve this display of petulance.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

THE DUKE and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, decide they want to go it alone by becoming financially independent.

Fine, then for a start kick them out of their Frogmore Cottage home, refurbished with £2.4m of taxpayers’ money, remove all privy moneys and remove the £600,000 per annum it costs us to keep them safe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the day of their engagement.

If they want to live like the Kardashians let them get on with it and earn it but don’t expect to receive any more of our taxpayers’ money for doing just that.

They want the glitz, glamour and stupendous wealth but don’t want to earn it.

I’m really surprised that Prince Harry has allowed this to happen.

Someone once said “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets”. How true? Almost a copy of his great uncle Edward and Wallis Simpson.

Remember what happened to them? Ostracised but still found a good life of luxury in France.

From: Roger Brown, Sandal, Wakefield.

IF, AS has been suggested, Meghan wishes to return to acting, could not a role for her be found in EastEnders?

Would the position of landlady at the Queen Vic count towards limited ‘‘royal duties’’? Just a thought!