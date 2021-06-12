Queen undeserving of this contempt from Oxford students over portrait – Yorkshire Post Letters

HASN’T our dear Queen had enough trauma in the last months without the University of Oxford removing her portrait in the name of Black Lives Matter?
The death of her beloved husband, the disgrace of Prince Andrew and the move of Harry and Meghan to the US, with all their subsequent accusations, is more than enough for our longest-serving monarch to cope with.
She has never shown any signs of being racist. Indeed she is beloved by the Commonwealth, most of whom are people of colour.
These students are a disgrace to our country. If they are, as they think they are, the cream of our young people, then this country is going to hell in a handcart.
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
MEMO to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: The reason the Earl and Countess of Wessex are held in such high esteem is because they kept their heads down, when they, too, faced controversy and got on with the job of supporting the Queen.
They would also never do anything to embarrass Her Majesty – like using the Queen’s family name ‘Lilibet’ without first asking for permission.
