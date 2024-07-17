Questions need to be asked about the Reform party’s ‘paper candidates’ - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please could I applaud GP Taylor for his impassioned support for voting reform in The Yorkshire Post, July 10, ‘Why Reform were real winners of the election’.

Reform's votes (over four million of them - a terrifying thought) should indeed earn them more seats than went to the Lib Dems (for whom fewer votes were cast).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I look forward to Mr Taylor's attempt to explain in an upcoming article, for the benefit of his loyal readers, how the various voting systems work; which of them would be his recommendation; and why.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at the House of Commons in Westminster. PIC: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

In the meantime I hope he will do some checks into the background of the 609 Reform candidates.

Had those names not appeared on ballot papers Reform could not have clocked up so many votes - but just how experienced and suitable were the vast majority of those ‘candidates’?

How loyally and diligently would they have worked as MPs, I wonder?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hope he remembers Mr Farage saying "We didn't have time to vet them".